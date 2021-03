Related Content KCSO looking for man wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Mojave Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wounding his girlfriend in a shooting in Mojave last year has been taken into custody.

Keith Lamont Bryant, 24, was booked into jail Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and spousal abuse, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s due in court Friday.

Bryant is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber gun in November.