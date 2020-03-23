Man wanted in deadly shooting outside San Bernardino liquor store arrested in Bakersfield

Gary’s Liquor and Market, 3133 North Golden Ave. in San Bernardino, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KTLA) — Homicide detectives arrested a man Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during an argument outside of a San Bernardino liquor store earlier in the week, officials said.

Alberto Campos, also known as Alberto Campos Jr., 35, of San Bernardino, is accused of murder in Tuesday’s shooting, which claimed the life of 41-year-old Bruce Tardy Jr. of San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records. He was also accused of violating the terms of parole stemming form a prior felony conviction.

Investigators found and arrested Campos in Bakersfield on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The killing took place about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Gary’s Liquor and Market, 3133 North Golden Ave., sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Tardy was walking toward the business, accompanied by a woman, when Campos approached in an SUV, officials said. After a brief argument between the two men, Tardy and the woman continued on walking to the store.

“While Tardy was in front of the store, Campos parked across the street and fired a shot, which struck Tardy,” according to the sheriff’s department statement.

Paramedics took Tardy to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Campos fled the scene in a Chevrolet SUV, which detectives later determined had been stolen several days earlier in Northern California, authorities said.

Detectives soon identified Campos as a suspect in the killing and began searching for him, officials said. They spotted him Friday in Bakersfield and took him into custody without a struggle.

Information regarding what the suspect and victim argued about was not available.

Campos was being held without bail, records show. He was scheduled to make an appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Tuesday.

His prior convictions in San Bernardino County include violating parole in January; battery and providing false identification to police in 2019; burglary and violating the terms of Post-Release Community Supervision in 2014; domestic violence in 2012; possession of drugs for sales in 2008; and auto theft in 2006, records show.

A memorial page set up to help Tardy’s family collect funds for services described him as “a loving Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Cousin, Nephew, Uncle and Friend.”

An update to the page reflected on the arrest of the suspect.

“It is comforting to know that he will be held accountable and punished for the life he has taken and the other lives he has ruined as a result,” it read.