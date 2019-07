BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for burglarizing a convenience store in central Bakersfield.

The man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Super Xpress Mini Mart at 120 Brundage Lane around 5 a.m. July 20, police said.

He’s described as black, in his 20s, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, possible jeans with holes and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.