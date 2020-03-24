Man wanted in convenience store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The burglary occurred early Feb. 20 at the Ramco Express at 2222 F St. Police have released surveillance images of the man, described as white, 25 to 35, and who was wearing a black hooded zip-up jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective J. Perez at 326-3593.