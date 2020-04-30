BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with three vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries occurred March 22 in the 1000 block of Oak Street.

Police described the man as Hispanic, in his 30s, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He wore a black T-shirt, jean shorts and sandals.

His car is described as a 2013-15 dark gray Hyundai with no license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the burglar’s identity is asked to call Detective Jeff Martin at 201-8610 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.