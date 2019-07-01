Man wanted in connection with theft from vehicle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft from a vehicle in south Bakersfield.

The theft occurred at about 2:37 a.m. June 14 in the 2100 block of Foxglove Court, police said.

The man is described as black, 17 to 25 years old with a medium build. He wore a red, white and gray knit cap, gray T-shirt and black athletic shorts, and was riding a red and white road bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.