BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a shooting in northwest Bakersfield.

The shooting happened Dec. 19 on Landco Drive, police said. The man is described as white, late 30s to early 40s, medium build, unshaven and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He drove a newer model black GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Benavente at 661-326-3809 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.