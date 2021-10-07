Man wanted in connection with sex crime at Oildale business: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sex crime that occurred Thursday at an Oildale business and who was later believed to be on the campus of North High, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an incident of sexual battery at about 3:44 p.m. from a business in the 2400 block of North Chester Avenue. The man fled by the time deputies arrived, officials said.

Soon after, deputies got a report of a man armed. They stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Galaxy Avenue and detained a man who they learned was the husband of the business owner where the sexual battery incident occurred, according to sheriff’s officials.

The husband was searching for the man, deputies said. He was in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun that deputies seized, sheriff’s officials said, and they cited him for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Meanwhile, deputies received a call the man wanted in the sexual battery incident was on the North High campus, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies searched the school but didn’t find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.