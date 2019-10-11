Man wanted in connection with salon burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a salon in northwest Bakersfield.

The burglary occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 25 at Sola Salon Studios at 5549 Calloway Drive, police said.

The man is described as white, late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, weighing 160 pounds and wore a white plastic hard hat, brown work boots and a black shirt under a disposable white jumpsuit with a blue circular logo on the chest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3878 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.