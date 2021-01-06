Man wanted in connection with Rosamond kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are searching for a Rosamond kidnapping suspect accused of brandishing a gun and forcing a woman and her infant son into a vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Clifford Bennett, 22, on suspicion of kidnapping, brandishing a gun, false imprisonment with violence, child endangerment and spousal battery, sheriff’s officials said. Bennett was last seen in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue I in Lancaster.

The woman and child are no longer in danger, officials said. The kidnapping occurred Monday, according to deputies, and the weapon used was described as a silver revolver with a black handle.

Bennett is described as Black, 5-foot-10, about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.