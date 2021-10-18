Man wanted in connection with in-store shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred inside of a store earlier this month.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Rosedale Highway on Oct. 1 around 10:20 a.m. No one was injured during the shooting.

The man is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, brown hair and mustache. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black boots at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the department at 661-327-7111.