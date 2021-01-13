Man wanted in connection with fire at convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a fire at a southwest Bakersfield convenience store.

The man is described as white with what appears to be a tattoo under his left eye, according to a Bakersfield Fire Department release. He wore black pants, a red shirt with white lettering, black hooded jacket, black hat and a black mask in the Jan. 9 incident at a Fastrip at 6401 White Lane.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call 661-326-3690.