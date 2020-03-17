Man wanted in connection with auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted in connection with an auto theft that occurred last week.

Police released surveillance images of the man wanted in the March 10 incident in the 1300 block of Q Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

The man is described as white, late 20s, slim build, short blond hair and wore a black long-sleeve shirt with white on the shoulders, tan jeans, black shoes with white soles and carried a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin at 201-8610.