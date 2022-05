BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed a robbery earlier this month in Downtown Bakersfield.

The robber is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, heavy build and was last seen fleeing in a white 2000s model Buick Verano, police said. The robbery happened in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Petris at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.