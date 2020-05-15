Man wanted in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a catalytic converter in central Bakersfield.

The theft happened at about 6:34 a.m. May 9 on Chester Lane between Myrtle and Pine streets, police said. The thief is described as a heavyset white or Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants. He drove a white four-door car with black wheels.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin at 201-8610.