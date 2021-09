BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The thief is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, with a short fade haircut, police said. The incident happened in the 11000 block of Stockdale Highway.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947.