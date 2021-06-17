Man wanted in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole a catalytic converter from a car in northeast Bakersfield and police are asking for help identifying him.

The theft happened about 10:45 a.m. May 31 on University Avenue between River Boulevard and Haley Street, police said. The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 275 pounds, with a shaved head.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Otterness at 661-326-3937 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.