Man wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for burglarizing a business in central Bakersfield.

The burglary happened about 5:30 a.m. May 7 in the 200 block of Oak Street, police said. The man is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim build, mustache and wore a gray hat, dark gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. He carried a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.