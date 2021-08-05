Man wanted in Brundage Lane burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man they say burglarized a business in central Bakersfield.

The burglary happened around 4 a.m. on June 4 in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane, police said.

The man is described as white, 5-foot-10, about 170 pounds, in his mid-40s, cross tattoo on his middle left forearm and tattoos on his right hand. He wore a black, gray and pink baseball cap, red T-shirt with a white logo, light blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.