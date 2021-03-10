Man wanted in burglary of southwest Bakersfield church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a church in southwest Bakersfield and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The burglary occurred Feb. 28 after the man broke into a church on Wilson Road near Akers Road, police said. He’s described as Black, 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, medium build, light complexion, short dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail. He wore prescription glasses, black jacket, light-colored shirt, short cargo pants, red tennis shoes and had a bicycle.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.