BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection to a burglary at Centric Health.

The man wanted in the burglary, which occurred between Aug. 10 and 11 at 3008 Sillect Ave., is described as Hispanic, 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds, with dark-colored goatee, wearing a gray shirt, shorts and shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.