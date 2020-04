BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on suspicion of burglarizing a church late last month.

Police have released an image of the man they say on March 31 burglarized the People’s Missionary Baptist Church on Madison Street.

The man is described as Hispanic, 21 to 30 years old, thin build, short brown hair and was wearing a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3592.