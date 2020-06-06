Man wanted in Boost Mobile burglary in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a Boost Mobile store in south Bakersfield.

The burglary happened at about 10:15 p.m. May 23 at a store at 2076 White Lane. Police released a surveillance image of the man, described as 21 to 30 years old, dark facial hair and who was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.