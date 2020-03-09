Man wanted in armed robbery at liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an east Bakersfield liquor store.

The man robbed Express Liquor at 928 Flower St. the evening of Feb. 16, according to police.

He’s described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 6 feet tall, medium build, short hair and was wearing a hooded burgundy and blue Converse sweatshirt, dark jeans, black shoes and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.