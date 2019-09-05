Man wanted in armed robbery at Home Depot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed an armed robbery at a Home Depot store last month.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Home Depot at 4001 Ming Ave.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5 feet 3 inches, slim build, short “buzzed” hair, possible tattoos on his neck and was wearing a dark blue plaid hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and black shoes. He was armed with a small black handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.