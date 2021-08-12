Man wanted for vandalizing vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who vandalized a vehicle, causing nearly $1,000 of damage.

The incident occurred June 21 in the 3700 block of Burr Street, south of Rosedale Highway and west of Highway 99.

Police described the man as white, 20 to 25 years old, medium build and he wore a black Chicago White Sox hat, black shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective A. Watkins at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.