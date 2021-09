BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for allegedly vandalizing a vehicle in west Bakersfield.

Police said the vandalism occurred in July on South Real Road.

The man is described as Black, in his 20s, about 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with dreadlocks. Police released a photo of him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.