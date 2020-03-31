Man wanted for vandalism at hotel: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on several counts of felony vandalism for an incident that occurred at a hotel, police said.

The vandalism happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the Best Western Hill House on Truxtun Avenue, police said. The man is described as black or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-10, slim build, short dark hair, beard and mustache, and was wearing a dark jacket, yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Johns at 327-7111.