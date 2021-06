BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who has committed multiple thefts resulting in losses totaling $12,000.

The thief is described as black, 18 to 25 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, about 150 pounds with short black hair, police said. Officers released an image of the man.

Anyone with information regarding the thief’s identity is asked to call Detective Lugo at 661-326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.