BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for stealing items at a home improvement store early this year.

The theft happened Jan. 6 at the Lowe’s store on Colony Street, police said. The thief is described as white, in his 40s, and wore a black jacket and dark jeans.

A surveillance image of the man has been released.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.