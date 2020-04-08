Man wanted for theft and vandalism at Bakersfield funeral home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole copper tubing and damaged the air conditioning unit at a local funeral home.

Police have released a surveillance image of the man who on April 2 caused more than $2,800 in damage to Rubio’s Funeral Home on Chester Avenue. He’s described as black, in his 20s, around 5-foot-10, thin build and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts. He rode a blue BMX bike.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.