Live Now
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives daily update on coronavirus efforts across the state

Man wanted for questioning in connection with tampering with vehicle in Kern County Public Defender’s parking lot

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection with tampering with a vehicle and vandalism in the Kern County Public Defender’s parking lot, police said.

The incident happened Feb. 18 at 1315 Truxtun Ave. The man is described as Hispanic, thin build, 20 to 30 years old, black hair, black beard, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News