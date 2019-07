BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was wearing a Lakers jacket stole items from a front porch in northeast Bakersfield.

Suspected University Avenue burglar. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said the man stole the items May 23 at a residence in the 3000 block of University Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aleman at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.