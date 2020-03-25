Man wanted for stealing cordless saw from store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who stole a cordless saw from a home improvement store.

The man stole the saw Jan. 24 from the Home Depot at 4440 Gosford Road, police said. He’s described as white or Hispanic with a short brown beard and wore a red and black New England Patriots hat, white zippered jacket, gray “VOLCOM” T-shirt, black jeans and high top Converse Chuck Taylor shoes.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.