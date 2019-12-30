Man wanted for shoplifting from downtown drugstore

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who shoplifted from a downtown drugstore.

On Sept. 17, the man entered the Rite Aid on 23rd Street and stole items, police said.

The man, who was caught on surveillance camera, is described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, 5 feet 10 inches, 190 pounds and wore a black T-shirt, light blue shorts and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.