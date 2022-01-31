Man wanted for sexual battery of two teenage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for allegedly sexually battering two teenage girls near Golden Valley High School in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to two different reports of a teenage girl being grabbed and sexually battered near the high school, according to BPD. Both teens were able to run away and make it home to tell their parents.

Police notified the Kern High School District Police, according to BPD. Due to the incident, law enforcement in has been increased.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male, age 20 to 40, 5’5″ to 5’7″, stocky to heavy build, brown eyes , and unshaven, according to the department. Officers said the man was wearing a black or dark gray sweater and sweatpants and a black or dark gray beanie.

The mas was believed to be driving a Nissan Sentra with black wheels and possible front-end damage on the passengers side near the headlight, according to police.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.