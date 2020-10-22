Man wanted for robbery in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last month on Eye Street, near Chester Avenue. The robbery happened on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at around 6:50 p.m.

The suspect approached the victim on foot and demanded the victim’s property, according to BPD. The suspect then ran off. BPD said there was no weapon seen on the suspect.

The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighs around 200 pounds. He is described as having a light complexion, a stocky build, short black hair and tattoos on both of his arms. He was seen wearing a backwards black baseball hat, black tank top, dark blue shorts, tall black socks and Nike shoes with a white “swoosh.”

Suspect:





Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.