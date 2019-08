BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for questioning regarding an incident of sexual battery that occurred at an event held at the Kern County Fairgrounds in June, police said.

The incident occurred June 15, police said, and the man is described as Hispanic and 25 to 30 years old. He wore a brown shirt at the event.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective R. Berumen at 326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.