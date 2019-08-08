Man wanted for questioning in theft from Albertsons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking to question a man in connection with the theft of items from an Albertsons grocery store.

The theft occurred at about 6:33 a.m. July 17 at the Albertsons at 1520 Brundage Lane, police said.

Officers described the man as black, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, wearing a black baseball hat with a Dallas Cowboys logo, black T-shirt, black shorts with a gray stripe and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.