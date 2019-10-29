Man wanted for questioning in suspicious death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a man believed to have information regarding a suspicious death.

Police say Reginald Mackey may have information regarding the death of Brian Bock, 37, who was found dead April 22 inside his vehicle in the 13000 block of Stockdale Highway.

Mackey is only wanted for questioning at this time, according to police.

He’s described as black, 37 years old, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, short black hair and medium build.

Anyone with information regarding Mackey’s whereabouts or other information related to this case is asked to call Detective Alex Paiz at 396-3798 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.