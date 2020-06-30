Man wanted for questioning in June 17 killing on Cottonwood Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred June 17 on Cottonwood Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

Heriberto Zarate-Granados, also known as Betillo Zarate, was last seen in the area of the 4500 block of Cottonwood Road where Felipe Alfaro was killed, officials said. Alfaro, 45, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Warmerdam at 391-7596 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.