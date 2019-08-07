Man wanted for questioning in grand theft in southwest Bakersfield

A man is wanted for questioning regarding a grand theft that happened on July 3.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of 3400 Panama lane. The Bakersfield Police Department would like to question the man who was captured by a surveillance camera in the shopping center.

The man was described as being 25-40 years old, medium build, with short black hair. He is approximately six feet tall and has a light complexion. He was wearing a blue and white baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 661 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661 327-7111.