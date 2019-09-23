Man wanted for questioning in apartment burglaries that occurred while residents were home asleep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for questioning in multiple apartment burglaries in east Bakersfield that occurred while residents were home asleep.

The burglaries occurred between late Friday and early Saturday in the 2500 block of Bernard Street, police said. Credit cards stolen during the burglaries were used a short time later at a convenience store.

Items were also taken from unlocked vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.