Man wanted for burglary, auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man involved in a home burglary and auto theft last month in northeast Bakersfield.

The incident happened on June 7 at around 4 p.m. at a home on Idaho Street, near Mount Vernon Avenue and Vanderbilt Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20-23 years old, 5’8″, 165 lbs., with a thin build, fade haircut and has a tattoo on his right forearm.





Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Otterness at 661-326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.