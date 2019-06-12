Man wanted for burglarizing storage units

A man is wanted for multiple burglaries of storage units and the Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying him.

On June 1 around 3 a.m. a man burglarized multiple storage units at the SecurCare Storage facility located at 4020 Wible Rd.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, having a heavy build and black hair. Some distinguishing features are a black mustache with medium length beard, tattoos on his right shoulder and forearm. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and burgundy hat with a California bear logo on the front.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer A. Watkin at 661-326-3848 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.