Man wanted for burglarizing restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a southwest Bakersfield restaurant.

The burglary occurred early March 27 at the Olive Garden on New Stine Road, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, 35 to 40 years old, bald, light brown beard and was wearing a black T-shirt with “Thumber” written in white lettering on the front, black shorts and white shoes. A surveillance image has been released.

Burglary suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.