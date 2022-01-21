Man wanted for burglarizing city storage building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in a city storage building burglary in southwest Bakersfield.
The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, around 7 a.m. at a City of Bakersfield storage building in the 4600 block of California Avenue, near Easton Drive.
The suspect is described as being between 27 and 35 years old, has long, black hair, a black goatee and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen riding a purple bike wearing a black shirt, black pants, a dark baseball cap with a white logo and holding a gray hooded jacket.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.