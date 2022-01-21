Man wanted for burglarizing city storage building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in a city storage building burglary in southwest Bakersfield.

The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, around 7 a.m. at a City of Bakersfield storage building in the 4600 block of California Avenue, near Easton Drive.



Courtesy: BPD

The suspect is described as being between 27 and 35 years old, has long, black hair, a black goatee and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen riding a purple bike wearing a black shirt, black pants, a dark baseball cap with a white logo and holding a gray hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.