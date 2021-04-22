Man wanted for burglarizing business on Brundage Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say burglarized a business Wednesday on Brundage Lane.

The burglary happened at a business in the 400 block of Brundage Lane, west of V Street, police said. A surveillance image has been released of the burglar, described as Hispanic, 25 to 35, medium height, medium build with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.