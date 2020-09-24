Man wanted for burglarizing business in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a business in northeast Bakersfield, police said.

Images have been released of the man, described as Black, in his 20s, medium build and who wore a dark-colored shirt, dark pants and a baseball cap, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The burglary happened Sept. 15 on Oswell Street north of Bernard Street.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at 661-326-3519 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.