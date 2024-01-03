BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two victims and barricading himself in a south Bakersfield home is in police custody, police said Wednesday.

BPD officers arrested Gerber Morales Rivas after pulling his vehicle over in the 3300 block of Alum Avenue, officials said in a statement. Rivas was booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on multiple firearms charges, obstruction of a peace officer and false imprisonment, according to inmate records.

Bakersfield police responded to a call of a man brandishing a firearm at two victims inside a home in the 2500 block of Tricia Court around 8 p.m. Monday. The two victims inside the home were able to flee the residence as BPD arrived at the scene. The victims did not sustain any injuries, according to officials.

After a series of callouts, Rivas, 34, refused to leave the home. BPD Sgt. Andrew Tipton said officers determined there was no immediate danger to the public or alleged victims and stopped callouts for Rivas to surrender on Monday night. Officers then returned to Tricia Court on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call that Rivas was in the area.

A Ramey warrant was issued for Rivas’ arrest and officers arrested him Tuesday afternoon.

Rivas is being held on $30,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday Dec. 4 for firearms charges.